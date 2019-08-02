{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-7-25-26-27

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-10-11-37-41

Thurs. Lotto: 4-15-18-26-30-39

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-3-6-2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-3-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-19-22-27-34 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-13-21-41-46

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.3 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-9-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-8-5-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-20-26-48-70

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-37-47-55-67

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $102 million

