ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-22-23-24-27

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-15-26-29-39

Thurs. Lotto: 1-11-12-22-27-27-40

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $8.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 0-2-3

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-4-2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-6-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-6-10-29-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-10-23-38-41

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $14.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-7-4

Pick Three Evening: 5-4-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 1-5-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-37-48-66-68

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $125 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-12-16-29-54

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $191 million

