ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-20-22-28-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-5-28-38-44

Thurs. Lotto: 17-20-30-33-38-39

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 9-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 8-8-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 4-1-0-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-13-42-43-44 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 16-23-34-43-49

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.2 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 3-5-7

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-5-7

Pick Four Evening: 3-2-6-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-38-44-48-70

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $44 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-8-10-43-53

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

