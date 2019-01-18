Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-20-26-27-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: not available

Thurs. Lotto: 13-22-30-33-47-48

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $7 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-7

Pick 3 Evening: not available

Pick 4 Midday: 0-5-1-1

Pick 4 Evening: xxx

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-22-27-38-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-21-42-45-51

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $13.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-0-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-6-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: Not available

Jackpot: $68 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-29-31-56-61

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $129 million

Editor’s note: Some of the evening winning lottery numbers are not included in this list because the newspaper had an early deadline Friday night due to the snowstorm.

