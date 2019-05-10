{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-15-20-31-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-8-20-33-37

Thurs. Lotto: 10-23-32-40-43-51

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-9-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-5-9

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-3-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-7-39-44-46 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 14-17-19-25-34

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $19.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-0-0

Pick Three Evening: 6-7-9

Pick Four Midday: 9-2-0-5

Pick Four Evening: 8-0-9-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-16-21-61-62

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $295 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-45-53-64-66

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $235 million

