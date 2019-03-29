Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 19-21-31-35-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-10-14-25-44

Thurs. Lotto: 31-32-44-45-48-49

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-6-2

Pick 3 Evening: 4-1-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-4-4-0

Pick 4 Evening: 6-7-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 21-31-34-40-44 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-20-28-36-48

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $17.27 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-7

Pick Three Evening: 2-7-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-9-4-9

Pick Four Evening: 8-7-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-14-15-62-66

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-20-37-44-62

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments