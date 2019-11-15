{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-4-8-9-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: Not available

Thurs. Lotto: 18-20-29-34-38-42

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-3

Pick 3 Evening: Not available

Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-1-5

Pick 4 Evening: Not available

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-11-21-22-30 Lucky Ball:14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 18-23-24-30-49

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.06 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-9-9

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-4-8-3

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-19-34-35-68

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 23-26-27-28-66

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

