ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-15-27-28-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 25-29-31-38-40

Thurs. Lotto: 11-15-21-41-48-49

Extra shot: 24

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-2-8

Pick 3 Evening: 2-6-2

Pick 4 Midday: 0-5-9-1

Pick 4 Evening: 9-2-6-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-17-30-35-39 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-14-16-24-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $18.06 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-1-7

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 4-3-2-9

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-24-25-40-70

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $140 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-21-23-39-67

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $101 million

