ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-21-25-26-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-17-30-39-40

Thurs. Lotto: 1-29-31-39-41-51

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-1

Pick 3 Evening: 4-8-6

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-1-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 15-21-23-27-37 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 12-15-16-21-46

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $15.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-5-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-6-5-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-24-31-34-55

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $224 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 27-49-50-51-52

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $304 million

