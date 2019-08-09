{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-15-17-21-24

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 14-27-35-40-45

Thurs. Lotto: 2-8-10-16-31-33

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-9

Pick 3 Evening: 8-2-5

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-3-7

Pick 4 Evening: 4-9-6-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 25-28-34-45-46 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-25-44-50-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.4 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-0-5

Pick Three Evening: 2-5-3

Pick Four Midday: 7-5-9-2

Pick Four Evening: 3-1-6-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 15-53-56-59-63

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-32-47-53-59

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $128 million

