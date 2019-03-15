Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-20-34-43-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-14-18-22-34

Thurs. Lotto: 6-18-32-35-46-51

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-2-1

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 9-2-6-1

Pick 4 Evening: 2-0-8-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 11-12-23-24-25 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 18-42-44-48-52

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-1

Pick Three Evening: 9-8-4

Pick Four Midday: 3-0-6-0

Pick Four Evening: 6-2-6-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-29-56-62-64

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 18-36-45-47-69

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $495 million

