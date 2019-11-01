{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-9-12-28-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-2-6-13-23

Thurs. Lotto: 24-25-41-48-49-51

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $9.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-9-0

Pick 3 Evening: 3-1-9

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-5-8

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-2-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-31-33-41-46 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-6-28-32-44

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $4.42 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-3-4

Pick Three Evening: 3-8-4

Pick Four Midday: 8-5-2-6

Pick Four Evening: 7-6-1-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-20-36-41-54

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 19-22-52-56-67

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $150 million

