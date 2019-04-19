Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-24-36-41-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-32-33-35-43

Thurs. Lotto: 4-19-38-47-49-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-8-4

Pick 3 Evening: 7-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-2-2

Pick 4 Evening: 1-1-0-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-27-28-47 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-17-24-34-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $18.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-7-1

Pick Three Evening: 2-3-4

Pick Four Midday: 4-9-3-2

Pick Four Evening: 4-9-4-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-25-43-44-57

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-15-17-46-66

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $136 million

