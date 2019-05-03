{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-17-26-34-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-11-18-31-43

Thurs. Lotto: 3-6-8-16-34-49

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-3-9

Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-6-8-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-8-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-7-9-25-33 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-9-33-46-47

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.26 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-0-9

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-6

Pick Four Midday: 3-5-1-7

Pick Four Evening: 7-6-0-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-16-22-66-68

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $252 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-23-28-56-66

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $199 million

