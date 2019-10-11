{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-15-29-36-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-8-14-15-16

Thurs. Lotto: 6-9-21-30-45-48

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $7.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-9

Pick 4 Midday: 4-3-6-7

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-9-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 27-30-31-34-45 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-9-13-23-46

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.51 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-1-5

Pick Three Evening: 4-9-8

Pick Four Midday: 7-9-4-8

Pick Four Evening: 7-7-2-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-22-30-37-60

Mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-18-33-43-65

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

