Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-27-31-37-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-22-27-41-42

Thurs. Lotto: 6-16-22-24-30-41

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-3-2

Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-6

Pick 4 Midday: 7-1-8-1

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-8-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-13-21-34-43 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-19-35-44-50

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.46 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-5-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-0-2

Pick Four Midday: 5-0-8-7

Pick Four Evening: 1-5-2-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-5-31-62-69

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-19-37-49-59

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $96 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments