Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-25-32-37-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-3-18-30-42

Thurs. Lotto: 5-6-17-26-28-52

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-7

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-0-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-4-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-23-29-34-43 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-15-35-41-47

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $14.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-4-9

Pick Three Evening: 7-6-1

Pick Four Midday: 4-6-0-4

Pick Four Evening: 6-7-6-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-24-31-42-48

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $157 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-13-28-38-63

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $224 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments