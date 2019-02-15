Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-13-27-38-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-4-11-19-34

Thurs. Lotto: 3-12-14-19-22-42

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $10 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-1-1-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-1-8-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 24-26-32-38-42 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-6-18-26-45

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $15.22 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-0-2

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-6

Pick Four Midday: 9-4-7-2

Pick Four Evening: 5-8-4-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 10-38-40-43-65

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-8-14-24-69

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $260 million

