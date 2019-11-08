{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-28-29-31-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-13-16-35-43

Thurs. Lotto: 10-34-35-40-41-43

Extra shot: 24

Jackpot: $10.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-7-8

Pick 3 Evening: 8-4-3

Pick 4 Midday: 5-0-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-6-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-10-15-18-40 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-12-15-27-44

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.61 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-8-3

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 3-7-7-2

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-4-10-39-58

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 15-28-46-62-64

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

