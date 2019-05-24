{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-19-24-29-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-9-21-31-45

Thurs. Lotto: 1-22-26-39-42-52

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-5-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-6-7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-9-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 3-5-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 12-23-29-35-38 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-2-8-11-35

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.21 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-9-4

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-0-7-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-41-44-56-62

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $393 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-10-20-44-57

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $308 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments