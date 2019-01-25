Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-6-10-24-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-15-29-35-44

Thurs. Lotto: 3-8-10-21-43-50

Extra shot: 6

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-9-6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-2-6

Pick 4 Midday: 5-3-9-9

Pick 4 Evening: 3-5-2-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 21-29-30-32-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-4-27-34-47

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $14.43 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-7-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-8-2

Pick Four Midday: 2-7-5-3

Pick Four Evening: 7-6-3-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-16-30-38-61

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 23-25-47-48-50

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $161 million

