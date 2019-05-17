{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-28-29-36-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-8-26-35-42

Thurs. Lotto: 1-28-29-33-39-45

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $5.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-0-5

Pick 3 Evening: 8-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 5-2-1-4

Pick 4 Evening: 6-6-3-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-18-26-28-32 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-19-23-35-44

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $19.87 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-1-7

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-8-4-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-17-28-32-63

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $339 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-17-33-61-68

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $270 million

