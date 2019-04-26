{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-9-16-26-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-4-20-21-43

Thurs. Lotto: 1-3-11-38-41-45

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-6-5

Pick 3 Evening: 3-8-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-4-7

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-9-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-21-44-47 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-14-15-26-46

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-0-2

Pick Three Evening: 8-1-9

Pick Four Midday: 7-3-0-3

Pick Four Evening: 0-8-9-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-17-23-30-46

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $212 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-32-35-36-65

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $166 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments