ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-14-18-32-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-8-23-28-40

Thurs. Lotto: 1-3-10-23-31-49

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $15.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-4

Pick 3 Evening: 4-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 7-9-7-2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-6-3-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-4-8-16-27 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-19-28-35-41

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.45 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-5-5

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-6-2

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-22-24-38-64

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $104 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-19-25-32-49

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $68 million

