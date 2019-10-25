{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-6-16-23-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 14-28-32-33-40

Thurs. Lotto: 3-19-28-35-48-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-0-8

Pick 3 Evening: 9-9-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-2-1-5

Pick 4 Evening: 9-0-8-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-13-24-38-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-10-15-25-34

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.16 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-3-6

Pick Three Evening: 7-5-5

Pick Four Midday: 3-4-6-5

Pick Four Evening: 2-6-6-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-24-25-52-60

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $93 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-12-50-61-69

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $130 million

