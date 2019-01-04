Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-16-27-32-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-15-20-37-45

Thurs. Lotto: 21-26-28-30-39-43

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 0-6-5

Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-1-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-4-5-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-4-17-30-31 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-10-18-19-41

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.3 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-5-4

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-8

Pick Four Midday: 7-0-3-9

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-8-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 21-29-35-54-60

Mega Ball: 15 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-12-42-46-56

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $69 million

