ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-5-11-16-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-15-17-35-40

Thurs. Lotto: 20-25-29-36-41-44

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-1-6

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-7

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-9-7

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-7-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-22-28-29-42 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-9-29-38-46

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.54 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-3-9

Pick Three Evening: 0-9-5

Pick Four Midday: 3-5-2-4

Pick Four Evening: 7-6-9-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-19-27-40-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $530 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-23-28-34-38

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $53 million

