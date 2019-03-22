Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 22-24-31-34-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-18-21-28-43

Thurs. Lotto: 6-9-12-30-47-50

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-8

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-7

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-9-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-24-26-27-38 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-21-22-38-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $17.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-6-5

Pick Three Evening: 6-9-1

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-6-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-9-1-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-36-58-60-62

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-14-50-53-63

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $625 million

