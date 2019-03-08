Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-23-28-38-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-12-27-29-43

Thurs. Lotto: 12-19-21-26-29-37

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-8-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-1-2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-3-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-3-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-8-29-44-47 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 12-17-25-34-45

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16.68 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-7-9

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-1

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-7-3

Pick Four Evening: 7-4-8-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-9-42-62-68

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-10-21-35-46

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $414 million

