ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-16-26-29-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-17-19-30-40

Sat. Lotto: 21-22-27-31-35-48

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $12.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-3

Pick 3 Evening: 1-3-0

Pick 4 Midday: 5-2-1-7

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-5-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-8-29-44-47 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-7-30-34-36

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $16.68 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-5-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-8-2-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-9-42-62-68

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-6-45-55-59

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $414 million

