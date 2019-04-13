Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-8-13-16-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-21-30-37-39

Sat. Lotto: 3-16-21-31-38-39

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-3-9

Pick 3 Evening: 0-5-8

Pick 4 Midday: 3-9-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-3-2-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-17-30-35-39 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 21-23-27-31-37

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.06 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-2-6

Pick Three Evening: 1-7-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-7-1-1

Pick Four Evening: 9-8-8-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-24-25-40-70

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $157 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-17-26-32-49

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $101 million

