Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-9-14-40-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-24-28-38-44

Sat. Lotto: 1-2-9-21-22-52

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $5.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-2

Pick 3 Evening: 3-8-9

Pick 4 Midday: 2-6-0-3

Pick 4 Evening: 2-2-0-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-4-17-30-31 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-19-29-32-50

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $13.3 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-1-3

Pick Three Evening: 4-0-7

Pick Four Midday: 8-3-9-9

Pick Four Evening: 6-4-4-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 21-29-35-54-60

Mega Ball: 15 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-7-15-27-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $69 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments