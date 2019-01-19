Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-7-14-23-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 24-27-34-41-43

Sat. Lotto: 16-23-34-41-43-51

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-5-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-0-3-5

Pick 4 Evening: 3-0-4-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-22-27-38-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 24-29-46-49-51

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-5-9

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-7-5-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-43-48-62-64

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $82 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-8-41-65-66

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $129 million

