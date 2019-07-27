{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-12-14-23-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-8-10-13-34

Sat. Lotto: 3-8-9-17-25-52

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 1-1-9

Pick 4 Midday: 7-8-8-2

Pick 4 Evening: 2-4-1-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 26-29-35-37-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 11-12-32-41-47

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.2 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-4-6

Pick Three Evening: 9-4-0

Pick Four Midday: 0-6-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 5-7-3-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-6-11-43-48

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-19-31-48-61

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $75 million

