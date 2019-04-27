{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-9-12-34-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-15-26-29-43

Sat. Lotto: 9-17-18-34-40-42

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-9-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-9-7

Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-7-5

Pick 4 Evening: 2-5-6-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-21-44-47 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-11-44-47-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $18.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-4-0

Pick Three Evening: 8-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-2-8

Pick Four Evening: 0-5-9-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-17-23-30-46

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $229 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-29-41-45-62

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $166 million

