ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-10-23-32-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-3-7-32-37

Sat. Lotto: 4-17-21-23-27-45

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-7-3

Pick 3 Evening: 6-0-3

Pick 4 Midday: 9-2-7-5

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-9-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 11-24-28-33-43 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-15-21-45-46

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $2.7 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-1-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-8-4-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-9-11-34-39

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-41-50-56-57

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $70 million

