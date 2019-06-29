{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-15-22-25-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-16-21-26-28

Sat. Lotto: 8-10-24-28-31-49

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-2-7

Pick 3 Evening: 3-1-0

Pick 4 Midday: 1-1-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-8-2-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-16-19-23-27 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-30-40-42-48

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $21.19 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-7-4

Pick Three Evening: 1-0-7

Pick Four Midday: 1-3-1-3

Pick Four Evening: 5-0-8-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-35-49-53-63

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $83 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 13-17-24-59-62

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $137 million

