{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-18-29-30-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 20-23-26-27-32

Sat. Lotto: 7-14-15-17-26-36

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-4-4

Pick 3 Evening: 5-2-7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-6-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 6-9-7-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-11-21-22-30 Lucky Ball:14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-15-26-46-48

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.06 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-7-1

Pick Three Evening: 2-0-4

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 9-6-8-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-19-34-35-68

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $194 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-22-26-55-63

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $70 million

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments