ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-16-20-27-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-8-23-29-44

Sat. Lotto: 24-27-32-41-43-50

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-9

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-0

Pick 4 Midday: 3-8-9-1

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 12-23-29-35-38 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: Not available

Jackpot: $20.21 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-4-1

Pick Three Evening: 6-0-7

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-6-9

Pick Four Evening: 4-1-3-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-41-44-56-62

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $418 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-2-39-43-66

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $308 million

