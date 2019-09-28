{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-11-25-26-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-15-17-38-40

Sat. Lotto: 11-17-22-25-30-35

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-3

Pick 3 Evening: 5-2-6

Pick 4 Midday: 9-0-7-8

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-11-33-43-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-23-39-44-47

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.11 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-1-4

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-4-9-6

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-20-31-43-45

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $44 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-23-34-51-55

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

