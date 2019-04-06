Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-17-27-38-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-13-19-21-22

Sat. Lotto: 3-5-6-8-18-34

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $15.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-3

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-8-9

Pick 4 Evening: 6-0-0-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-4-8-16-27 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 12-28-32-34-45

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.45 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-9-5

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-5-6-0

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-22-24-38-64

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-33-43-59-60

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $68 million

