ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 27-28-30-34-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-10-13-27-32

Sat. Lotto: 10-27-28-32-34-44

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-3-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-1

Pick 4 Midday: 9-1-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-0-9-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 7-9-14-22-42 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-6-41-42-44

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $2.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-4-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-3-3-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-15-37-54-68

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $103 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-12-20-21-47

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

