ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-6-8-10-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 29-33-35-36-45

Sat. Lotto: 8-15-33-39-48-51

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-8

Pick 4 Midday: 7-0-7-4

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-0-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-7-31-43-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 20-22-43-47-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-5-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-2-5-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-38-47-57-63

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $107 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-8-23-46-65

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $165 million

