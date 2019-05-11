{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-4-7-15-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-27-28-30-45

Sat. Lotto: 3-25-26-28-47-52

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-6-7

Pick 3 Evening: 4-9-8

Pick 4 Midday: 2-1-5-2

Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-4-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-7-39-44-46 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 30-35-37-47-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-6-8

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-2-2-5

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-16-21-61-62

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $316 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-8-9-37-40

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $235 million

