{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-6-18-26-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-30-33-36-43

Sat. Lotto: 16-26-44-45-50-52

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 1-6-3

Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-6-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-0-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thus. drawing: 7-17-18-19-39 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-11-23-32-36

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.44 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-0-3

Pick Three Evening: 9-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 9-7-6-9

Pick Four Evening: 5-1-3-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-8-26-65-67

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $475 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-15-34-45-52

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $350 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments