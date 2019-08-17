{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-25-26-27-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-12-14-21-31

Sat. Lotto: 3-16-22-28-46-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-1

Pick 3 Evening: 6-9-8

Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 1-2-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-11-13-19-27 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-20-22-39-52

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-0-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-5-2-9

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-14-24-26-46

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $79 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 18-21-24-30-60

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $149 million

