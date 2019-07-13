{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-27-30-31-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-21-25-33-41

Sat. Lotto: 4-9-10-23-25-41

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $7.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-0-0

Pick 4 Midday: 3-0-4-3

Pick 4 Evening: 2-2-3-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-19-23-26-42 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-15-18-25-37

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-5-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-1-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-25-38-56-59

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $137 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 13-23-32-35-68

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $194 million

