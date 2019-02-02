Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-20-28-33-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-16-32-37-43

Sat. Lotto: 7-11-36-39-43-50

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $8.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-0-3-5

Pick 4 Evening: 7-4-0-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-6-10-29-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 15-16-28-46-52

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $14.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-3-8

Pick Three Evening: 0-8-0

Pick Four Midday: 8-9-7-8

Pick Four Evening: 9-5-3-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-37-48-66-68

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $139 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 10-17-18-43-65

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $191 million

