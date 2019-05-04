{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-28-29-35-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-14-32-37-44

Sat. Lotto: 8-12-38-42-43-44

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $4.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-4-1

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-7

Pick 4 Midday: 5-8-0-7

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-7-9-25-33 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-6-17-19-48

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.26 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-8-5

Pick Three Evening: 7-0-9

Pick Four Midday: 9-8-8-5

Pick Four Evening: 7-6-3-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-16-22-66-68

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $273 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-16-23-30-61

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $199 million

