{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-4-14-36-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-13-15-30-45

Sat. Lotto: 1-13-21-23-40-45

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-7-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-0-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-0-8-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-22-28-29-42 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-24-37-38-48

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.54 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 0-6-6

Pick Four Midday: 1-5-6-1

Pick Four Evening: 9-8-5-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-19-27-40-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-13-42-48-60

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $53 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments